One dead, 16 rescued after boat mishap in Lagos

One person was reported dead while 16 others were rescued alive after a 17 passenger boat capsized in Lagos on Monday, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has said.

Sarat Braimah, NIWA Area Manager Lagos said in a statement issued on Monday that the17 passenger boat named “TEMI 3 Global” departed CMS Ferry Terminal at 16:35hrs en route Ikorodu Ferry Terminal on 27th September 2021 was involved in an accident.

According to her, the boat hit an underwater obstacle that broke the hull of the boat and this resulted in the capsize of the boat, 15 minutes into the journey near Adekunle Waterfront.

“There was immediate mobilisation to the site of the incident by National Inland Waterways Authority Search and Rescue Team, LASWA, Marine Police, Fishermen and other boat operators leading to the rescue of 16 persons alive but one person died while on the way to the hospital,” Braimah said.

She stated that NIWA condoles with the family of the deceased and prays for the soul of the dead to rest in perfect peace.