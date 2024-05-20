Ondo will soon be top global destination for tourism — Aiyedatiwa

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Governor of Ondo state, has assured of his administration’s determination to make the state a top global destination for tourists.

Aiyedatiwa, who gave the assurance while speaking at the Cross Creek’s Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament in Ilado, Akure South local government area of the state, commended the founder of the golf club, Shola Abidakun, for giving back to his community and for “keying into the state’s plan of making Ondo attractive to investors and tourist destination”.

Represented at the event by Olayide Adelami, his deputy, the governor expressed excitement over the progress made at the golf course so far, saying the governor, whom he described as a lover of sports and listening leader, would support the host community and the golf club with needed infrastructure such as road, electricity supply and completion of the ongoing health centre, to make it a world-class location for golfers.

Isaac Shedowo, the captain of the golf club, thanked the governor for the support and encouragement, revealing that “most hotels in Akure have been fully booked as a result of this tournament and this will boost the economy of the state”

While the founder of the club, Shola Abidakun, described the golf course as the second largest in Ondo state, as he spoke of his vision to build the golf course to international standard.