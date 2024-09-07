Ondo moves to boost enrollment, tackle out of school children syndrome

As parents, guardians and students are making preparations for resumption for the 2024/2025 academic session on September 16, amid economic hardship, Ondo State Government has expressed its commitment to reducing the number of out of school children (Basic level) through genuine intervention and students with a skill to be self-reliant.

Laolu Akindolire, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, stated this during a programme organised by the State Commissioner for Information, Wale Akinlosotu at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Akure, for State Government officials to give stewardship of their offices.

Akindolire, who noted that the present administration led by Lucky Aiyedatiwa had endured massive investment towards repositioning the State education sector to its place of pride, said more resources had been committed to providing modern infrastructures to schools across the State to ensure conducive environment for both learners and teachers.

He, however, warned teachers in the State, particularly, secondary school principals to desist from extorting parents and guardians under the guise of collecting fees from them for the education of their wards.

According to him, the State Government will not tolerate any action of indiscipline from any school principal who indulge in collecting unauthorized fee from parents and pupils of the new intakes.

In preparatory for resumption, he said instructional learning materials, science, mathematics and laboratory equipment are being provided to schools in order to enhance effective teaching and learning in our public schools.

Reeling out the achievements of the Ministry from December, 2023 to August, Akindolire said the Ministry had commenced the process of award of contracts for renovation and reconstruction of Public Secondary Schools across the State, with placement of advert for 75 projects.

He said, “Payment of WAEC fees for 26,088 candidates in the State Secondary Schools at the sum of N708,716,000.00.

“Successful conduct and release of results of 13,738 candidates for Entrance Examination into Unity Secondary Schools and 71,546 candidates for Entrance Examination into Public Secondary Schools

“Successful conduct of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) 59.574 candidates and Joint SSII Promotion Examination for 43,247 candidates while the result will be released before end of September, 2024.”

Similarly, he said the State Government through the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), had promoted of 1,690 qualified staff among others

“Governor’s appointment of 3 Tutors-General among our teachers. Accreditation of courses at the Government Technical Colleges which has been long overdue. Payment of N6,492,700.00 for year 2023/2024 NABTEB examination fees 161 students of Government Technical Colleges across the state.

“Commenced the process of award of contracts for renovation and reconstruction of the Government Technical Colleges, with placement of advert for 39 projects. Disbursement of the sum of 335million for the payment of Bursary/Scholarship and financial assistance to 11,220 students of Ondo State origin in the Tertiary institutions across the Country.”

Besides, he boasted that the state came first in InterswitchSpak competition with cash price of 7.5 million and scholarship award up to Ph.D level; came first and third in Physics at Nigeria Mathematics and Science Olympiad competition and will represent Nigeria at the International event in Iran among others.

The commissioner noted that a bill for the establishment of Ondo State Senior Secondary Education Commission had been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for passage into law, pointing that it had sealed through the second reading in the Assembly.

“There are 1,277 Public Primary Schools across the 18 LGEAs in the state with the total enrolment of 296,722 Pupils. 2. 378 teachers were trained between December, 2023 to Date. Fund were released for the implementation of Agriculture-in-Schools.

“40 Education Secretaries and Zonal/Area Education Officers, 50 Data Officers at SUBEB and Ministry of Education Science and Technology were trained on the BESDA Attendance Management Information System. Trained 750 Headteachers and 190 Principals of Junior Public Secondary schools across the 18 LGEAs on the use of BAMIS attendance APP

“1030 tablets were distributed to 40 ES and ZEO/AEOs, 50 Data Officers. 990 School Heads (Primary and JSS). Promotion of 3,146 teaching and non-teaching staff in year 2024.

Recruitment of 1000 teachers to public primary schools is on top gear. Implementation of 2023 Action Plan nearing completion this include: Construction of 11 Building of various Classroom Blocks; renovation of 23 Blocks of Classrooms; supply of 585 Teachers furniture; supply of 3.360 pupil’s furniture; supply of 72 ECCDE furniture; construction of 10 boreholes; construction of 3 toilet and construction of Perimeter Fence in 7 Schools.”