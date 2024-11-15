Ondo guber poll: Any erring officer will be dismissed, says NSCDC

Philips Ayuba, the Deputy Commandant General in charge of operations, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Friday, said men or officers of the formation found culpable of any action seen to have compromised the process of the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State would be dismissed from service immediately.

Ayuba, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the State headquarters of the formation in Akure, Ondo State capital on the preparedness of the formation for the election, however, assured electorates in Ondo State that the formation is fully ready to checkmate anyone planning to undermine the peaceful conduct of the November 16 off-circle gubernatorial election.

According to him, all the men and officers of the formation are fully prepared and those drawn from outside Ondo State have arrived for the poll.

Ayuba said; “We want the people to trust us and also believe in us, that we shall give them the best and nothing but the best. However, let me just say, from the authority of civil defence. We don’t condone any act of unprofessionalism from any of our officers and men.

“Anybody who decides to commit any atrocity, I think he is asking himself to be out of the system. We shall not leave anybody. Once you commit, you should know your way is out.”

He, therefore, called the electorate not to nurse any fear as a result of the presence of security agents, assuring them that they were only deployed to maintain peace to ensure the election is free, fair and credible.

