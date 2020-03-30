Ondo Govt orders total closure of markets as coronavirus spread

As part of measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ondo State Government has ordered total closure of markets across the state.

The directive advisedly, excluded life-saving items such as food, water, and medicines.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo and made available to journalists in Akure.

Recall that the Ondo state government had partially ordered the closure of markets and all public and private schools in the state.

The government also extended its ban on high-density gatherings to religious centres and others.

But, Ojogo said, “It has been observed however, that residents have flagrantly disobeyed this directive which is a potent measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Compelled by this unwholesome infraction, Government hereby places a total ban on all markets across Ondo State with effect from Tuesday, 31st March, 2020. This ban is irrespective of any item. For emphasis, all markets must remain closed until further notice.”

Meanwhile, the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), through the UBA Foundation has donated the sum of N28,500,000 Million to the Ondo State Government as part of its contributions to the fight against the COVID-19.

Presenting the cheque to Governor Akeredolu in his office on Monday, the Regional Head, UBA, Olurotimi Obagaye, said it was hoped that the donation will go a long way in helping the State in the fight against the virus.

Governor Akeredolu, therefore thanked the UBA Foundation and Tony Elemelu for the generous donation.