Ondo govt declares three-day mourning for late SSG Oluwatuyi

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has paid tribute to the late Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tayo Oluwatuyi, describing him as “a dedicated public servant who left an indelible mark on the state and its people.”

Aiyedatiwa, who disclosed this on Sunday during a condolence visit to the widow of Oluwatuyi in Akure, however, declared a three-day mourning period, from Sunday, January 5, to Tuesday, January 7 as a mark of honor to the late SSG.

BusinessDay reports that Oluwatuyi died on Saturday while receiving treatment after a lone car accident along Ife-Ibadan Expressway on December 15, 2024.

Accompanied by members of the State Executive Council, Aiyedatiwa highlighted the late Oluwatuyi’s contributions to the governance of the State, noting that his impact would forever be remembered in the state’s history.

In a virtual interaction, the governor also condoled with the children of the late SSG, who are based abroad, describing him as a humble, principled and compassionate leader.

In his words, “Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi, you lived a purposeful life and touched countless lives. Though your departure was sudden, we take solace in the fact that you fulfilled your God-given assignments.

“May you find peace in the bosom of your Creator.”

Aiyedatiwa assured the bereaved family of the government’s full support during this period of grief and offered prayers for the soul of the departed.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Ayoade Babalola, led prayers for the Oluwatuyi family, the Akure community, and the entire state during the visit.

The governor, also urged citizens to observe prayers in memory of the late SSG.

