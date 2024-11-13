Ondo gov unveils 32.7km road to boost riverine growth

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Governor of Ondo State

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa inaugurated the newly rehabilitated 32.7-kilometer Alape-Araromi Seaside road in Ilaje Local Government Area on Tuesday. This critical infrastructure project, undertaken by the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), aims to foster development within the region’s oil-producing communities.

The unveiling ceremony, held at Alape Junction, showcased the state government’s commitment to tackling persistent infrastructural challenges in oil-rich but underserved riverine communities.

In his remarks, Aiyedatiwa emphasised that this road rehabilitation is just one part of his administration’s broader mission to uplift these areas. “Our aim is to improve essential facilities, including roads, electricity, clean water, land reclamation, and shoreline protection,” he stated, underlining the government’s focus on comprehensive development efforts.

The governor’s address highlighted the multifaceted impact of infrastructure in enhancing daily life and economic opportunities. Roads such as the Alape-Araromi route not only facilitate easier access to critical services but also bolster local commerce by connecting remote communities to larger markets and neighbouring regions. In addition, this route now stands as a vital link between coastal communities and inland regions, a crucial feature for emergency response and resource distribution in flood-prone areas.

With the road project now completed, residents of Ilaje and surrounding communities stand to benefit from improved transport options and shorter travel times. This development represents a major milestone for OSOPADEC and aligns with Ondo State’s strategic goals for sustainable, inclusive growth.

As Aiyedatiwa pointed out, the aim is not only to build infrastructure but to enhance quality of life in ways that resonate with the communities’ specific needs. This rehabilitation project, therefore, signifies a step towards fulfilling long-standing demands for functional and resilient infrastructure, essential for fostering economic vitality in the state’s oil-producing heartlands.

