Why I will continue to initiate more infrastructural projects in Ondo-Aiyedatiwa

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Governor of Ondo state has promised to initiate more infrastructural projects especially road construction across the state, if re-elected in the forthcoming November 16th, governorship election in the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who is also the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), disclosed this during his campaign tour to the palace of Deji of Akure, Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

According to him, his commitment was to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

He said; “We understand the importance of roads, healthcare, and education to everyone in this state and we’re committed to ensuring no community is left behind.”

The governor, who urged the people of the state to vote for him in the forthcoming poll said; “you can see what I have been doing since I assumed office, so I promise you, that I won’t relent in the infrastructural projects. The solar power would continue. We have completed the phase one, we would continue the phase two.

“In phase two we would ensure that there are solar lights in our markets so that our market women would be able to continue their trading till the evening time.

“Akure remains one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. If any development wants to happen in the state for good, it must start from Akure. We have been doing what you ask for, we will continue to do more. I have not started the government at all.”

Aiyedatiwa, however, said his administration would restructure the budget to suit his plans for the development of the state.

The Deji of Akure, Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, who is the Chairman of the Council of Obas in the state, while welcoming the governor and his entourage, described Aiyedatiwa as a man who has respect for the traditional rulers and institutions in the state.

Aladelusi, however, pleaded with Aiyedatiwa to sustain his infrastructural projects, especially in the areas of road construction and provisions of street solar lights in the state.

Share