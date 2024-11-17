Ondo Decides 2024: Aiyedatiwa promises inclusive govt

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was just declared winner in the just concluded governorship election in Ondo State, has promised to continue to run an inclusive and participatory government, where every citizen has a voice and an opportunity to contribute to the progress of the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who also said he dedicated his victory to the memories of his departed leader and former Governor of the State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said the welfare of the people would be prioritized.

The governor, in his acceptance speech after he was declared winner, therefore, called on the opposition parties to collaborate with his administration towards building a better Ondo State for the overall good people of the state.

According to him, “I stand before you to accept the results of the 2024 gubernatorial elections held in our Sunshine State. I must say that I feel greatly humbled and honoured by this renewed mandate you have given me to continue in office as your Governor. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and I pledge to work tirelessly to justify the trust you have reposed in me.

“Let me commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, and credible election. The security agencies across board are also deserving of our gratitude for being very professional in their assignment and maintaining peace throughout the exercise.

“I must appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Amhed Tinubu, GCFR for providing exemplary leadership and also ensuring a level playing ground in the just concluded election.

“I also thank my party, All Progressives Congress, under the able leadership of the National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, the National Campaign Council of Ondo Governorship Election led by the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, We have enjoyed your unwavering support throughout this journey.

Read also: In landslide victory, Gov Aiyedatiwa beats Ajayi in Ondo guber poll

“To the State Chairman and Working Committee of our Party, Campaign team, my family and friends, we couldn’t have achieved this huge success without your love, commitment, encouragement, and hard work. I also acknowledge and thank members of the Press for your effective coverage of the voting exercise.

“As your Governor, I promise to continue to run an inclusive and participatory government, where every citizen has a voice and an opportunity to contribute to our collective progress. We will continue to prioritize the welfare of our people, foster economic growth, and ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come.

“Now that the elections are over, it is time to rededicate ourselves to the service of our dear State. I therefore want to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition parties and to invite you to collaborate with us in the onerous task of building a better Ondo State for the overall good of our people. Let us put aside our differences and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our communities.”

Share