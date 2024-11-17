In landslide victory, Gov Aiyedatiwa beats Ajayi in Ondo guber poll

The incumbent Governor of Ondo State and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Lokoja, Prof. Olayemi Akinwunmi, made the declaration at exactly 2:30pm at the State Collation Centre in Akure on Sunday.

Akinwunmi, who announced the final results after collating results from the 18 local government areas of the state said Aiyedatiwa polled 366, 781 votes to defeat his challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi, who scored 117,845 votes.

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Abass Mimiko, who came from Ondo West came a distant third with 2,692 votes.

Olugbenga Edema of the NNPP scored 206, while Bamidele Akingboye of the SDP got 388.

BusinessDay reports that the incumbent governor, Aiyedatiwa won his Local Government Area of Ilaje with 24,474 votes to beat his closest rival in the exercise, Ajayi of the PDP who polled 3,632 votes.

The Saturday’s election was contested by 17 political parties who fielded gubernatorial candidates for the exercise.

But the contest was majorly between the incumbent governor Aiyedatiwa of the APC and his arch-rival Ajayi of the PDP.

Both men were former deputies to the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who died last year after a protracted prostrate cancer.

The full results from each local government;

1. Ifedore LGA

Registered voters: 83,831

Accredited voters: 21,024

APC: 14,157

LP: 19

PDP: 5897

ZLP: 14

Total valid votes: 20,438

Rejected: 560

Total votes cast: 20,998

2. Ondo East LGA

Registered voters: 52,274

Accredited voters: 11,864

APC: 8,163

LP: 31

PDP: 2,843

ZLP: 219

Total valid votes: 11,544

Rejected votes: 308

Total votes cast: 11,852.

3. Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo LGA

Registered voters: 81954

Accredited voters: 22256

APC: 16600

LP: 23

PDP: 4442

ZLP: 38

Total valid votes: 21454

Rejected votes: 541

Total votes cast: 21995.

4. Idanre LGA

Registered voters: 91392

Accredited voters: 19712

APC: 9114

LP: 24

PDP: 8940

ZLP: 14

Total valid votes: 18430

Rejected votes: 748

Total votes cast: 19178.

5. Irele LGA

Registered voters: 78982

Accredited voters: 24772

APC: 17117

LP: 15

PDP: 6601

ZLP: 4

Total valid votes: 24031

Rejected votes: 718

Total votes cast: 24749

6. Akoko South-West LGA

Registered voters: 116368

Accredited voters: 36300

APC: 29700

LP: 16

PDP: 5517

ZLP: 10

Total valid votes: 35700

Rejected votes: 525

Total votes cast: 36225

7. Owo LGA

Registered voters: 143751

Accredited voters: 38340

APC: 31914

LP: 42

PDP: 4740

ZLP: 15

Total valid votes: 37334

Rejected votes: 983

Total votes cast: 38317

8. Ondo West LGA

Registered voters: 19066

Accredited voters: 31418

APC: 20755

LP: 181

PDP: 6387

ZLP: 1972

Total valid votes: 30238

Rejected votes: 1144

Total valid votes: 31382.

9. Akoko South-East LGA

Registered voters: 41978

Accredited voters: 15150

APC: 12140

LP: 10

PDP: 2692

ZLP: 2

Total valid votes:14988

Rejected votes: 160

Total votes cast:15148.

10. Akoko North-West LGA

Registered voters: 84908

Accredited voters: 31263

APC: 25010

LP: 23

PDP: 5502

ZLP: 13

Total valid votes: 30805

Rejected votes: 309

Total votes cast: 31114.

11. Ose LGA

Registered voters:

Accredited voters: 21661

APC: 16555

LP: 06

PDP: 4472

ZLP: 05

Total valid votes: 21265

Rejected votes: 342

Total votes cast: 21607.

12. Akure South LGA.

Registered voters: 314709

Accredited voters: 54670

APC: 32969

LP: 238

PDP: 17926

ZLP: 252

Total valid votes: 52991

Rejected votes: 1651

Total votes cast: 54642.

13. Akoko North-East LGA

Registered voters: 93285

Accredited voters: 31734

APC: 25657

LP: 14

PDP: 5072

ZLP: 06

Total valid votes: 31182

Rejected votes: 515

Total votes cast: 31697.

14. Okitipupa LGA

Registered voters – 126021

Accredited voters: 38814

APC: 26811

LP: 27

PDP: 10233

ZLP: 10

Total valid votes – 37,597

Rejected votes – 858

Total votes cast – 38455.

15. Akure North LGA

Registered voters: 87291

Accredited voters: 21698

APC: 14451

LP: 238

PDP: 5787

ZLP:43

Total valid votes: 20942

Rejected votes: 648

Total votes cast: 21590.

16. Odigbo LGA

Registered voters: 154382

Accredited voters: 38163

APC: 26683

LP: 34

PDP: 9348

ZLP: 70

Total valid votes: 36995

Rejected votes: 1166

Total votes cast: 38161.

17. Ilaje LGA

Registered voters: 146146

Accredited voters: 29131

APC: 24474

LP: 176

PDP: 3632

ZLP: 04

Total valid votes: 28592

Rejected votes: 293

Total votes cast: 28885.

18. Ese-Odo LGA

Registered voters: 84888

Accredited voters: 22975

APC: 14511

LP: 45

PDP: 7814

ZLP: 02

Total valid votes: 22551

Rejected votes: 417

Total votes cast: 22968.

