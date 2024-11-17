In landslide victory, Gov Aiyedatiwa beats Ajayi in Ondo guber poll

The incumbent Governor of Ondo State and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
The INEC Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Lokoja, Prof. Olayemi Akinwunmi, made the declaration at exactly 2:30pm at the State Collation Centre in Akure on Sunday.
Akinwunmi, who announced the final results after collating results from the 18 local government areas of the state said Aiyedatiwa polled 366, 781 votes to defeat his challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi, who scored 117,845 votes.
The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Abass Mimiko, who came from Ondo West came a distant third with 2,692 votes.
Olugbenga Edema of the NNPP scored 206, while Bamidele Akingboye of the SDP got 388.
BusinessDay reports that the incumbent governor, Aiyedatiwa won his Local Government Area of Ilaje with 24,474 votes to beat his closest rival in the exercise, Ajayi of the PDP who polled 3,632 votes.
The Saturday’s election was contested by 17 political parties who fielded gubernatorial candidates for the exercise.
But the contest was majorly between the incumbent governor Aiyedatiwa of the APC and his arch-rival Ajayi of the PDP.
Both men were former deputies to the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who died last year after a protracted prostrate cancer.
The full results from each local government;
1. Ifedore LGA
Registered voters: 83,831
Accredited voters: 21,024
APC: 14,157
LP: 19
PDP: 5897
ZLP: 14
Total valid votes: 20,438
Rejected: 560
Total votes cast: 20,998
2. Ondo East LGA
Registered voters: 52,274
Accredited voters: 11,864
APC: 8,163
LP: 31
PDP: 2,843
ZLP: 219
Total valid votes: 11,544
Rejected votes: 308
Total votes cast: 11,852.
3. Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo LGA
Registered voters: 81954
Accredited voters: 22256
APC: 16600
LP: 23
PDP: 4442
ZLP: 38
Total valid votes: 21454
Rejected votes: 541
Total votes cast: 21995.
4. Idanre LGA
Registered voters: 91392
Accredited voters: 19712
APC: 9114
LP: 24
PDP: 8940
ZLP: 14
Total valid votes: 18430
Rejected votes: 748
Total votes cast: 19178.
5. Irele LGA
Registered voters: 78982
Accredited voters: 24772
APC: 17117
LP: 15
PDP: 6601
ZLP: 4
Total valid votes: 24031
Rejected votes: 718
Total votes cast: 24749
6. Akoko South-West LGA
Registered voters: 116368
Accredited voters: 36300
APC: 29700
LP: 16
PDP: 5517
ZLP: 10
Total valid votes: 35700
Rejected votes: 525
Total votes cast: 36225
7. Owo LGA
Registered voters: 143751
Accredited voters: 38340
APC: 31914
LP: 42
PDP: 4740
ZLP: 15
Total valid votes: 37334
Rejected votes: 983
Total votes cast: 38317
8. Ondo West LGA
Registered voters: 19066
Accredited voters: 31418
APC: 20755
LP: 181
PDP: 6387
ZLP: 1972
Total valid votes: 30238
Rejected votes: 1144
Total valid votes: 31382.
9. Akoko South-East LGA
Registered voters: 41978
Accredited voters: 15150
APC: 12140
LP: 10
PDP: 2692
ZLP: 2
Total valid votes:14988
Rejected votes: 160
Total votes cast:15148.
10. Akoko North-West LGA
Registered voters: 84908
Accredited voters: 31263
APC: 25010
LP: 23
PDP: 5502
ZLP: 13
Total valid votes: 30805
Rejected votes: 309
Total votes cast: 31114.
11. Ose LGA
Registered voters:
Accredited voters: 21661
APC: 16555
LP: 06
PDP: 4472
ZLP: 05
Total valid votes: 21265
Rejected votes: 342
Total votes cast: 21607.
12. Akure South LGA.
Registered voters: 314709
Accredited voters: 54670
APC: 32969
LP: 238
PDP: 17926
ZLP: 252
Total valid votes: 52991
Rejected votes: 1651
Total votes cast: 54642.
13. Akoko North-East LGA
Registered voters: 93285
Accredited voters: 31734
APC: 25657
LP: 14
PDP: 5072
ZLP: 06
Total valid votes: 31182
Rejected votes: 515
Total votes cast: 31697.
14. Okitipupa LGA
Registered voters – 126021
Accredited voters: 38814
APC: 26811
LP: 27
PDP: 10233
ZLP: 10
Total valid votes – 37,597
Rejected votes – 858
Total votes cast – 38455.
15. Akure North LGA
Registered voters: 87291
Accredited voters: 21698
APC: 14451
LP: 238
PDP: 5787
ZLP:43
Total valid votes: 20942
Rejected votes: 648
Total votes cast: 21590.
16. Odigbo LGA
Registered voters: 154382
Accredited voters: 38163
APC: 26683
LP: 34
PDP: 9348
ZLP: 70
Total valid votes: 36995
Rejected votes: 1166
Total votes cast: 38161.
17. Ilaje LGA
Registered voters: 146146
Accredited voters: 29131
APC: 24474
LP: 176
PDP: 3632
ZLP: 04
Total valid votes: 28592
Rejected votes: 293
Total votes cast: 28885.
18. Ese-Odo LGA
Registered voters: 84888
Accredited voters: 22975
APC: 14511
LP: 45
PDP: 7814
ZLP: 02
Total valid votes: 22551
Rejected votes: 417
Total votes cast: 22968.
