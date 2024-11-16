Ondo Decides 2024: Adelami votes in Owo, urges people to turn up

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelami, has voted at his Igboroko 2, Ward 3 Unit 16 in Owo local government area.

At about 9:40am, Adelami joined a queue of voters waiting to be accredited and thereafter was in line alongside members of his immediate family to cast his vote.

Speaking with journalists after exercising his civic duty, the deputy governor asked residents of Owo and the people of the state to come out to vote.

He said; “Your vote is your power. I urge you all to come out to vote. In so doing, you will be contributing to the promotion of good governance and a greater Ondo state.”

