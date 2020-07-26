Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s kinsman, Adelegan, emerges ADC guber candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Saturday expressed optimism that it would win the forthcoming October 10, governorship election in Ondo state.

The National Secretary of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, gave the disclosure in Akure, Ondo state capital during the party’s governorship election.

According to him, ADC has what it takes to win the election, emphasising that it’s only ADC that can transform Ondo state from the bad position it is at present by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC-led government under Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“ADC is the fastest growing political party, most obtainable party and we are fully ready to chase Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu out of Alagbaka Government House, come October 10, we are going to conquer, we have the strategy already”, Suleiman said.

Dapo Adelegan, who was elected unanimously by the party delegates and members across the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo state, as the candidate of the party, said if the party were voted into power, he would revive all the dead natural resources in the state.

Adelegan, who had earlier showed interest to be the governor on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) before he returned back to ADC, vowed to open up the economy of the state, provision of social welfare package, infrastructural facilities and equip all the hospitals in the state with the modern technologies.

The ADC candidate, who is Akeredolu kinsman from same Owo in Ondo North Senatorial District, promised to establish student loans in order to encourage children to have free access to education.

He posited that, he would use his wealth of experience to attract local and international investors into the state, by creating more industries and embark on policy of affordable transportation.

BusinessDay reports that three aspirants stepped down for Adelegan to emerge a consensus governorship candidate of ADC in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.

Adelegan, therefore, appealed to electorate and good people of the state, to support his intention in order to restructure the state from bad governance, saying it was not time for Eyitayo Jegede to be the governor.