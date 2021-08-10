Onalaja, real estate guru, will surpass expectations, Ooni assures

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has assured that Bamidele Onalaja, the chief executive of RevolutionPlus, will surpass expectations as new President of Rotary Club of Maryland.

The monarch described Onalaja, whose real estate investment and development firm is an industry leader, as an energetic and hardworking man, stressing that he would make his mark as president of the 20-year old club.

Expectation is that Onalaja, who was installed president recently, will bring his success streak as a successful real estate investor and developer to bear on the running of the elite club.

BusinessDay gathered that Oba Adeyeye himself is a Paul Harris fellow of Rotary. He congratulated the club for having Onalaja as its president and urged the entire membership to rally round him in order to achieve mega successes for humanity.

In his acceptance speech, Onalaja harped on the club’s global theme for this year, ‘Serve to Change Lives’, describing it as service to God.

He pledged “to do good in the world” as Rotary dictates and to serve the club and humanity with pride within the period he would superintend as president of the club.

He called for support from members and Rotary District 9110 Nigeria to achieve his set goals for the 2021/2022 Rotary Year which, he disclosed, the club had kicked off with some landmark projects.

Notable among these projects are the N70 million Child and Maternity Health Centre in Amuwo-Odofin, 6 blocks of classrooms with an Assembly Hall and offices at Wasimi Junior School, Mende, Maryland which is valued at N10m.

The club has already commissioned an ultra-modern toilet facility which cost the club N4.2m at the Cane Village Craft Centre, Odo Iya Alaro, Maryland.