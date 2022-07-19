OML 40 JV donates relief items to Delta communities

Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited has, on behalf of itself and the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), operator of the OML 40 JV, presented various relief items to communities in Gbetiokun, Delta State, to ameliorate the effects of an oil spill from MT Harcourt (a mother vessel used by the JV to store produced crude oil before export) in Gbetiokun (OML 40).

According to the company, the donations, which were a combination of cash and materials, are part of its social citizenship covenant with host communities.

Speaking during the presentation, Ewoma Agba, Elcrest’s community relations coordinator, explained that the donation was consistent with the company’s corporate social responsibility commitment to positively impacting host communities and the environment. He said: “We have noticed with uttermost dismay the impact the spillage brought to Gbetiokun. The JV, being a reputable organisation, is responsible and responsive to the plights of the community where it operates.”

Read also: Here’s what Wood Mackenzie says as Seplat acquires ExxonMobil & Nigeria JV business

He expressed the company’s empathy with the communities’ plight knowing that the oil spill affected vegetation and surface water, which are the major source of their livelihood, and charged the community to be resilient, and the leaders to ensure judicious distribution of the relief materials to those in dire need, adding that the JV would monitor the exercise.

Responding on behalf of the Berisibi community, Stanley Ekwejunor-Etchie, public relations officer of the Beresibi community, appreciated Elcrest and the JV partners for alleviating the plights of the persons affected by the oil spill and called on other corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to emulate the gesture by supporting the affected communities.