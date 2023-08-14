Olusesan Adeniyi assumes duty as new state house permanent secretary

Olusesan Olufunso Adebiyi, has been appointed Permanent Secretary for the State House.

Adebiyi, formally began his duties on Monday in Abuja. He vowed to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration with all of his unflinching might.

Adebiyi, who was Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Health expressed appreciation to his predecessor, Tijjani Umar, at a transfer ceremony conducted in the State House Administrative building.

He thanked Umar for his selfless service to the country and expressed his congratulations on his successful retirement on August 10, 2023.

“ I sincerely pledge my commitment to my fatherland. I will put forth my best effort for the success of the administration,” Adebiyi said.

“I pledge my faithfulness, hard work, honesty, and sincerity of purpose in ensuring that every assignment given to me is carried out to the letter.”

In his remarks, Umar said it was an honour to have served two Presidents, Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, during his three-year tenure as Permanent Secretary, State House, from April 5, 2020 to August 10, 2023.

“Driving round the State House today gives me great pleasure because I have seen how much we have impacted the community,” he said.

”When you look to the left, right and centre, there’s something somewhere that people will continue to use and benefit from that we initiated, completed and delivered.”