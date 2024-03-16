Olubadan was a cerebral monarch and an amiable personality – Makinde

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has described the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alwsli Okunmade II, as a cerebral monarch and an amiable personality.

The governor stated this on Friday at Alli Iwo Compound, Ibadan, after the Salat al’Janazah for the late monarch, noting that Oyo State and Nigeria have lost a great monarch.

He noted that the late Oba left legacies and beautiful memories in terms of developments attracted to Ibadanland and that the government would leverage the legacies to chart a greater course for the city and the state.

Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, equally stated that the state government would give Oba Balogun a befitting burial.

The governor eulogised the late monarch as an intellectual and achieved politician before his ascension to the throne of his forbears, saying he brought his wealth of experience to bear on the throne.

He said: “We can describe the late monarch in many ways. First, he was one of the few cerebral individuals to become Olubadan of Ibadanland. He was very educated and an intellectual.

“He took issues intellectually and, for that reason, we know that we have lost a monarch.

“Secondly, he was a politician of note. He was a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 1999 and 2003, and he climbed the ladder to become the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“Moving forward, his legacies, memories will chart a course for us, not only in Ibadanland but in Oyo State and Nigeria.

“He was an amiable man as we all know. He was very jovial and friendly and we pray to Almighty Allah that he will meet His creator in peace.”

The governor assured that the late Oba Balogun will be honoured by the state, saying that the state government will be fully involved in whatever programmes will ensure that he is given a befitting burial.

“Let me assure you on behalf of His Excellency that whatever it will take to give the late monarch a befitting burial, the state government will do it.

“For now, the Muslim rites have been done and we believe that, moving forward, whatever programme that will follow will have the involvement of the state government,” he added.

Governor Makinde also expressed the confidence that with the seamlessness in the Olubadan Chieftaincy System, the next Olubadan will step in and take the mantle of leadership to move Ibadanland to its next level.

He said: “Now, the ascension to the throne of Olubadan has always been peaceful and we pray that whoever is coming in as Olubadan of Ibadanland, will take the mantle from where Oba Balogun dropped it.”

The Islamic funeral prayers had in attendance top dignitaries in the Oyo State government, members of the Olubadan-in-Council, Ibadan Mogajis and Islamic clerics including the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Dawud Akinola Makanjuola and the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Abdulganiyu Abubakre Agbotomokekere, among others.