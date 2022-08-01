Olubadan hosts NCC boss, promises support for campaign

Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on Friday assured the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) of support from the Ibadan traditional institution for its campaign on the protection of telecommunications infrastructure across the country.

Oba Balogun gave the assurance while playing host to Adeolu Akande, a professor and chairman of the board of commissioners of the commission, who led top management team of the NCC on a courtesy visit on the monarch ahead of the third edition of Village Square Dialogue, one of its consumer centric initiatives, which held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

Represented by the Ayingun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Ademola Adewuyi Odunade, Olubadan agreed with Akande’s submission that the protection of the telecom infrastructure is the collective efforts of all since there is less security manpower to monitor the infrastructure.

Earlier in his remark, Akande had said the consumer parley that was brought to Ibadan was to sensitize the general public on the need to ensure the protection of the telecom infrastructure, noting that vandalization or outright stealing of telecom infrastructure is a disservice to the general populace and the protection should be the collective efforts of all.

He disclosed that the NCC strongly believes in interface with stakeholders before embarking on any programme, which he said informed the planned Village Square Dialogue to be held at Mapo Hall.

Akande said the choice of Ibadan for the programme was so easy for the commission because of the strategic position the ancient metropolis holds, not only in the country, but on the continent of Africa as a very populous metropolis that harbours virtually every tribe and language.

“We are engaging the stakeholders to have their inputs on how to tackle the menace. The infrastructure we are talking about belongs to all of us and any infringement on them means disruption to our easy communication through our phones and other related gadgets.

“The need to engage the stakeholders becomes more imperative when we come to terms with the fact that there is no way we can deploy security personnel to man each of our telecom installations, we cannot just muster the required number. So, members of the public must be ready for self-policing of the infrastructure for the good and benefit of all”, he stated further.

Asking for the support of the Olubadan for the sensitization campaign, Akande said, “as the traditional ruler and father of all, your imperial majesty stands on a good stead to reach our people better than we can do through your chiefs, baales and mogajis and this we have come to solicit for”.