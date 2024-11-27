Olubadan halts installation of Iyalode, frowns at proliferation of chieftaincy titles

The Olubadan-in-Council has halted a planned inauguration of Iyalode of Oyo State by a group of individuals.

The Council during its meeting presided over by Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, noted that such a title was illegal and unknown to the law.

BusinessDay reports that the meeting where the decision was taken lasted for two hours and was attended by Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola, Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Kolawole Adegbola, Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Eddy Oyewole-Foko, Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Olubunmi Dada-Isioye, Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Dauda Abiodun Azeez, Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Hamidu Ajibade and Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin.

Similarly, the Olubadan-in-Council, asked any group by whatever name called to suspend every other chieftaincy installation particularly the one slated for Thursday, 28th November, 2024 at Mapo Hall in Ibadan for peace to reign in the land.

The Council, which frowned at the proliferation of chieftaincy titles among traders in the city, said that only those who were installed with the knowledge of the Olubadan Palace would be given appropriate recognition.

The Council while speaking further, also called on market men and women in the ancient city not to allow unnecessary bickering over political positions to affect their primary mandate of buying and selling in the land.

