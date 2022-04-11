Olubadan calls for calm at Ogunpa market over unallocated spaces

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II,Friday called on traders and developers at the popular Ogunpa, Dugbe Alawo market in Ibadan to remain calm as the palace look into the disagreement over unallocated spaces.

The monarch made the call while reacting to the address made by Taiwo Adegunwa, the President of the traders group under the auspices of Ogunpa Labelabe Traders’ Association during a congratulatory visit to his Alarere residence.

Oba Balogun, who said what’s paramount to his reign is peaceful co-existence of all within Ibadanland charged the traders said to be over 2,000 trading in all sorts of articles including food stuffs, wears, household materials among others to remain law-abiding and peaceful as the Palace intervenes in their matter.

The executive committee of the Association led by Adegunwa and Peter Adeyanju (Secretary) had told Olubadan that they had been having a running battle with a developer (names withheld) who had wanted to annex their spaces with the space allocated to him by the past administration of the late Abiola Ajimobi to build shopping complex.

Read also: Olu of Warri visits Abiodun, predicts oil discovery in Ogun

While urging the monarch to come to their aid, the traders said, ”we have held three meetings with the developer and on each occasion, he told us that he was yet to be allocated the areas where we have our stalls as part where to develop into modern shopping complex.

According to him, though we are aware too that our areas were not part of his allocated land on which to build shopping complex which informed our resistance all along, but, we had a disturbing report that the developer would come by the end of this month to take possession of our shops for demolition and building of shopping complex and this informed our plea to Kabiyesi.

He however pleaded with Olubadan to come to their aid and ensure that their means of livelihood is not destroyed, noting that “we don’t have the financial means to purchase space out of the shopping complex built by the developer which goes for between N3m and N5m and this might have informed why our area was not originally allocated to him for reconstruction”.