Olu of Warri to lead global leaders, visioners to drive positive change in Africa

…Hosts ‘Elevate Africa’ dialogue October

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III and wife, Olori Atuwatse III are set to lead notable leaders and visioners driving positive change in the Africa continent in a bid to chart a new narrative among global impact makers.

A statement endorsed by the Royal couple also noted that the initiative under the umbrella of ‘Elevate Africa’ is designed not to only showcase Africa’s potentials but also to create a platform where African voices can lead the conversation on their own development.

Among the distinguished speakers expected are Walton Ekundayo Gilpin, managing director and CEO of Rokel Commercial Bank, Sierra Leone, who will share insights on financial empowerment in Africa.

This event, which aims to drive a narrative shift, will also feature Umaru Napoleon Koroma, deputy minister for Mines and Mineral Resources of Sierra Leone, discussing sustainable mining practices, a critical issue for the continent’s future.

A member of the Georgia House of Representatives, USA, Kim Schofield Will explore the intersections of policy and leadership, underscoring the global influence of African Diaspora leader and other critical issues affecting Africa growth trajectory.

Beyond speeches, the Olu of Warri expressed their commitment that the platform will also empower next generation of African leaders adding that the fellowship aligns with their vision of fostering innovation and sustainable solutions that resonate beyond Africa’s borders.

“Moreover, the Elevate Africa Fellowship will focus on promoting global collaboration and leadership development, essential for Africa’s integration into the global economy.

“As the world watches, this convening promises to redefine Africa’s narrative, emphasizing the continent’s resilience, creativity, and potential for growth, he said.

Highlighting mental health and resilience, Liza Pavlakis,, founder of Mind Hub Directory, Australia, will share her expertise with the aim of challenging existing perception and inspire a reimagined future for Africa.

Stephanie Busari, Senior Editor at CNN Africa, will serve as the moderator, guiding the dialogue to ensure it is both insightful and impactful.

Prominent voices to join forces at Elevate Africa Mayor Jaylen Smith of Arkansas, USA, Her Excellency, Jewel Taylor, the former Vice President of Liberia and Lord Fabrice Brad Rulinda, Mayor of Entebbe.

Others are Femi Bakre, managing director of Paralex Bank, Nigeria; Senator Fanny Chantal Moussokoura, Vice President of the Senate, Ivory Coast, and Lalita Taylor, Executive Producer at the BBC and Her Excellency Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, the former President of Mauritius, among others.