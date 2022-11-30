Old students must support government’s efforts on education, says Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has declared that Old Students Associations must support the government’s efforts in lifting the standards of education by giving back to their alma maters.

Akeredolu declared this on Tuesday in Akungba-Akoko during the 50th years anniversary/N500million Endowment fund raising and book launching of the Oroke High School Old Students Association of the school.

The governor, who said the education sector must not be left in the hands of the government alone, maintained that by providing support and assistance to their former schools, the standards would be lifted.

Akeredolu, who was represented by Tunde Fanibi, an education officer from the State Ministry of Education said “Government is trying is best but the old students associations needs to do more in order to move our schools forward so that we shall continue to remember them for good.

“It is glad in our hearts to rejoice with you, Oroke High School Akungba and the old students association on your golden jubilee anniversary of your school. The school had gone far in many areas and we congratulate the old students of the school for this.

“Everywhere and anywhere in the world, government alone cannot take all the responsibilities of providing, running, funding and maintaining schools. Old students association hands are dearly needed.”

Akeredolu, therefore, commended the old students of the school for their gesture in raising endowment fund for the school, adding that such gesture will go a long way in the development of the educational sector in the state.

“No doubt about the fact that a lot of challenges are facing the school but definitely they are surmountable. We want to appeal to you that in as much you’re still on ground, the role of the old students of the school to stop the erosion which is affecting the school is needed seriously.

“Again, we have a lot of PTA teachers that is helping our students here, we appeal to you to contribute stipends to assist the school in funding them. Also, the school ICT Centre needs to be put in good sharp in away that students will make use of it for learning,” Akeredolu said.

The National President of the Old Students of the school, Ibiyemi Kekere-Ekun, who spoke on some of the challenges facing the school said “when you look at the terrain, you will see that the topography is very terrible and we are looking at managing it. We are also looking at managing the structures we have on ground.

“That is why we also call on the state government to continue maintaining the structures of any schools in the state not by paying salary alone.

“One person among us donated amount of money to the indigent students. Besides, one of the things we are going to do as old students of the school is to have N1milion on ground for all indigent students in order to assist them.”