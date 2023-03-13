Old naira : Burahi breaks silence on Supreme Court order

The Presidency has said president Muhammadu Buhari never told the Attorney General and the Central Bank of Nigeria to defy the supreme court order of the old naira notes.

According to a statement by the presidency on Monday, President Buhari did not react to the Supreme Court judgement on the issue of the N500 and N1,000 old currency notes, and state here plainly and clearly that at no time did he instruct the Attorney General and the CBN Governor to disobey any court orders involving the government and other parties.

“Since the President was sworn into office in 2015, he has never directed anybody to defy court orders, in the strong belief that we can’t practise democracy without the rule of law, and the commitment of his administration to this principle has not changed.

Following ongoing intense debate about the compliance concerning the legality of the old currency notes, the Presidency therefore wishes to state clearly that Pres. Buhari has not done anything knowingly & deliberately to interfere with or obstruct the administration of justice.