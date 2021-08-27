Olatubunbosun emerges NALPGAM’s President

Renowned oil and gas businessman, Oladapo Olatunbosun has been elected as the National President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM).

Olatunbosun, a former Deputy President of NALPGAM, was elected by members at the association’s 34th Annual General Meeting and Symposium in Lagos.

He takes over from Barrister Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, who presided over the NALPGAM Executive from July 2017 till August 25, 2020.

In his speech, Ogieva-Okunbor thanked the Governing Council and members of the Association for the support given to the outgoing executive which helped to propel NALPGAM to greater heights.

He listed the achievements of the out-going executive to include creation of awareness and sensitisation campaigns on safe handling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in various states in the country with the distribution of 10,000 free cylinders to Nigerians.

Ogieva-Okunbor said the executive also created more visibility for NALPGAM and strengthened its interaction with relevant stakeholders and government agencies in the oil and gas sector.

According to him, the executive also worked with the Governing Council to ensure that the Value Added Tax exemption on LPG was gazetted by the government.

He therefore, appealed to the members to extend similar support to the in-coming executive in order to sustain and consolidate on the progress made so far by the association.

In his acceptance speech, Olatunbosun thanked the members for the confidence reposed in him and promised to take the association to the next level in the LPG distribution value chain.

He also solicited for their support and cooperation to enable the new executive achieve its vision for NALPGAM.