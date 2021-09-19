Olamide, Motha on Glo-sponsored African Voices on CNN

Fresh episode of the weekly African Voices, sponsored by Nigeria’s telecom giant, Globacom, will feature one of Nigeria’s most famous singers, Olamide popularly known as Badoo, alongside Musa Motha, a South African dancer and choreographer.

Viewers will, on the 30-minute magazine programme, be treated to the trajectories of the two stars who have made their marks in music and dance in their respective countries.

Bariga, Lagos-born Olamide is the second of the three children of Pa Adedeji and his second wife, Ronke Osisanya Adedeji. He started his career when he released the debut single, “Eni Duro,” in 2010. In the same year, he performed at The Hip Hop World Awards.

In 2011 he released his first album named Rapsodi and subsequently established his own record label, YBNL Nation. By 2013, Olamide was adjudged Best Indigenous Artiste at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards. This was followed by other awards, including Most Gifted Rap Artiste from West Africa by Channel O Music Video Awards in 2014.

He music career continued to record successes with his Baddest Guy Ever Liveth emerging the Album of The Year at the 2014 Entertainment Awards. Also it emerged as the best Rap Album and Album of the Year at 2014 Headies Awards, while Shakiti Bobo was Certified Banger of The Year in 2015.

The second guest, Johannesburg –based Musa Motha rose to stardom after his left leg was amputated below the knee 12 years ago. This was due to his struggle against osteosarcoma; a cancer that is prevalent among children and attacks the bones of the arms and legs.

Motha’s life was turned around by the Reach For A Dream Foundation which inspires children to use their dreams to fight life –threatening illnesses. Motha subsequently become a celebrated professional dancer and an inspiration to people living with disability.

The duo of Olamide and Motha will delight viewers with their stories on DSTV channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30a.m with repeats on Sunday at 4.30a.m, 7.30a.m, 12.30p.m, and 7.30p.m. Another repeat comes up on Monday at 4.00a.m while a two-part, 15-minute rebroadcast holds on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45p.m.