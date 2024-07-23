Okwuokenye replaces Ojelabi as Ag MD of AEDC

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced the appointment of Chijioke Okwuokenye as the acting Managing Director, of the company, replacing Victor Ojelabi with immediate effect.

This follows the recent notice of disconnection and suspension issued to AEDC by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, over non-compliance with the provisions of the market rules.

TCN, in the notice of disconnection signed by Ali Ahmad, its Market Operator explained that in spite of all notifications issued to AEDC, it failed to cure this default. “In view of this non-compliance, AEDC is hereby suspended from the market operator administered electricity market. No new contract or agreement shall be entered into with AEDC within the suspension period.

“To remedy this situation, AEDC must provide an adequate bank guarantee within five (5) business days from the date of this notice. If after the five business days this default is not cured, AEDC’s network may be partially or totally disconnected from the grid in line with section 45 of the market rules.

“The Market Operator hereby issues a disconnection order for Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for its non-compliance with the provisions of the Market Rules,” it stated.

However, announcing the appointment of Okwuokenye, in a press statement on Monday, Adefisayo Akinsanya, the head of marketing and Corporate Communications, AEDC, said that the appointment is part of the transformation agenda of the company, which will see Okwuokenye drive the positioning of AEDC as the foremost, customer-focused electricity distribution company in the Nigerian power sector.

Prior to his appointment, Okwuokenye served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw strategic support units and embedded generation projects of the company. “He brings to the role a wealth of experience and expertise in the power sector, as well as a passion for the attainment of the vision for the Nigerian electricity supply industry,” the statement read.

Commenting on the appointment, Stanley Lawson, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, acknowleged Okwuokenye as an experienced leader who has been a part of the company’s transformation agenda and is well suited to drive its corporate turnaround. “I am confident that, with his technical and commercial background, he will continue to drive value for all AEDC stakeholders,” he said.

The company also announced the appointment of Olumide Jerome as the Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this appointment, Jerome served as one of the company’s Chief Business Officers. “He will drive efficiency and operational excellence across the company as part of his new responsibilities.

“Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) as an electricity distribution company in Nigeria is committed to delivering dependable electricity to millions across the nation’s key commercial centres – Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Kogi, Niger, and Nasarawa states.

“AEDC prioritises customer experience and consistently strives to create value for all stakeholders, while contributing to the socioeconomic development of the regions it serves,” it added.

In May 2023, a Transcorp-led consortium, became the core investor in AEDC, following its 60 percent acquisition of the company’s shares. Since the acquisition, the company has intensified efforts to upgrade substations, expand distribution networks, and integrate cutting-edge technologies, to enhance power supply reliability and operational efficiency.