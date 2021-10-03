Okunbos lauds Late Ocean Marine boss contribution to national development

The family of Okunbo as well as the entire maritime sector has lauded the life and time of Idahosa Wells Okunbo, the late business magnate, who until death was the chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL), a security firm that provided security solutions in the maritime sector.

According to a statement issued by the family, the Late Okunbo would be remembered for generations for leaving an indelible mark on humanity and bequeathing an inspirational legacy to the country.

“Capt Hosa, as he was popularly known, was one of such men for whom history will sound the trumpet triumphantly for the impact he made in his lifetime,” the statement reads.

The statement further said that until his death on August 8, 2021, after 63 years of existence, the Late Okunbo was referred to as a quintessential businessman, whose passion for success was only matched by his hunger for conquest.

According to the statement, Okunbo was an adventurer, an explorer of no mean repute, one who experienced and undertook his life’s journey with courage, pizazz, and gusto.

“Throughout his life, Hosa Okunbo was described as a man, who excelled brilliantly in all his career paths including his journey as a commercial pilot in his early 20s. He was the most decorated pilot in his mid-30s,” the Okunbos stated.

According to the family, the Late Okunbo made the steady ascent into becoming a globally recognised business magnate, investor, philanthropist, and socio-economic reformer.

“He also recorded milestones in multiple industries including energy, marine industry, agriculture, real estate, and hospitality.

He found ample self-expression at this cruising altitude of love and generosity, a place where he greatly impacted thousands of lives across Nigeria, Africa, and the world,” the family stated.

Continuing, the family further stated: “As he makes this his final descent to mother earth, we are consoled by the knowledge that heaven has graciously received one of its own for a final flight into paradise.”