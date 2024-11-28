Okpebholo makes U-turn, suspends Edo free bus initiative

Monday Okpebholo, the governor of Edo State has halted the free bus initiative earlier announced for citizens of the state.

The governor had disclosed the initiative would cover Benin metropolis and the three senatorial districts through the Edo city transport service, describing it as part of his plans for the state.

Less than 24hrs after the announcement, it was reversed through a statement by the governor’s aide, Fred Itua.

The statement partly read, “the governor is being briefed on issues surrounding the operation of the state-owned Edo City Transport Service, operators of the free bus services,” the statement reads.

“For now, the free bus services have been placed on hold. A new decision by the Governor will be communicated to the general public.”

Okpebholo had earlier this week approved the suspension of recruitment into the State’s Civil Service until further notice.

The governor has also ordered for a comprehensive review of all recruitment exercises carried out by the Godwin Obaseki-led administration between May-November 2024.

