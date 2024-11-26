Tuition hike: EKSU says fees affordable compared to other govt varsities

Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti

Following the recent increase of tution fees for newls admitted students into Ekiti State University (EKSU), the management of the institution has on Monday said the varsity’s fees is affordable compared to other government universities in the country.

The tuition hike by the new students, however, varies across departments.

While students of the state origin pays N247,500 for the Faculty of Education, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery students pays N982,500.

Read also: I can’t be removed through press release as UNIZIK VC, says Odoh

Fees for non-indigenes students are between N307,000 for Education and N1.13m for Medicine and Surgery.

Meanwhile, returning students of the institution were not affected by the increase.

Bode Olofinmuagun, the varsity’s head of directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, said fees to be paid by fresh students was marginal, while explaining the reason behind the hike for the newly admitted students.

He noted that the hike became necessary “to complement the monthly government subvention to the university, which had been reviewed upward by Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

“For clarity, operational costs in the university have increased occasioned by the increase in prices of goods and services by about 200 per cent due to high inflation. Yet, the Governing Council of the university only adjusted the fees payable by freshers, by 50 per cent.

“It is equally important to state that there is a dire need for the university to keep the system running in terms of the provision of quality as well as state-of-the-art facilities to ensure that the university is relevant in the comity of universities across the globe.”

He added that the acceptance fees to be paid by freshers are not affected even when many other universities increased their acceptance fees.

He added, “It is a verifiable fact that EKSU fees are very affordable compared with most state universities and many federal universities, not to talk of fees being charged per term by many private secondary schools across the country.”

Share