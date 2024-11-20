Okpebholo declares war on cultism, orders security sweep in Edo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has directed security agencies to intensify their efforts to make the state inhospitable for criminal activities.

Speaking during his inaugural security meeting in Benin City on Monday night, Governor Okpebholo emphasised the administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

In a statement released yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor emphasised the importance of prioritising security as a cornerstone of governance.

Okpebholo warned against the escalating threat of cult-related violence, pledging that his government would not tolerate the continued loss of lives. “We will not fold our arms while criminal elements destabilise our communities. Our administration is determined to create a safe environment for all residents of Edo State,” he stated.

The governor’s directive signals a strong collaborative approach to tackling crime. Heads of security agencies have been tasked with implementing measures to disrupt criminal networks and prevent further violence.

The move comes amid rising concerns over cult-related killings and other violent crimes that have plagued parts of the state. Residents and stakeholders are optimistic that the governor’s resolve will usher in a new era of peace and stability.

