Okowa urges Nigerians to be steadfast amid challenges

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Friday, urged Nigerians to remain steadfast amidst daunting challenges facing the country.

Okowa made the call at the funeral service of the late Emurohwo Igbuya, mother of Monday Igbuya, the erstwhile Speaker of the State House of Assembly, at Bethel Baptist Church, Sapele.

He observed that many people get discouraged in the face of challenges and urged them to be faithful to God who alone had solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the people.

He said the late Mama Igbuya was an industrious woman who left behind good legacies of great deeds, adding that she was the kind of mother every son and daughter would want to have.

“Am glad she died as a Christian even at the age of 94.

“We are living in very difficult times and it is at such times that you will find a woman of industry such as mama Igbuya epitomised.

“Many people get discouraged when they face the challenges of life but we must learn in today’s Nigeria not to be discouraged with the current challenges we are facing as a nation.

“We do not hope it continues but Christians must show a glistering example even in the face of difficulties.

“We are grateful to God that mama lived a life well spent and impacted on lives,” he said.

He prayed God to grant the people the grace to live a life of care for others, saying “If it is well with us and it is not well with those around us then we have not lived well.

“I condole with the Igbuya family on mama’s passage and I pray that God will grant them the grace to live as a happy and united family,” Okowa said.

Earlier in a sermon titled ‘Saints are going home,’ Dickson Madogwe, a reverend, said the death of saints was a reminder that no one would live on earth forever.

Madogwe stated that the passing of saints was a call for a purpose-driven life, adding that man’s existence was to make the world better.

He charged Christians to make their life count for God by living a purpose-driven life.

“Saints are not necessarily persons with sinless perfection but those who yielded themselves to Jesus Christ as Lord and saviour.

“Another significant lesson from the passing of saints is a charge to prepare us for our eternal home.

“The greatest thing you can take from this life is to live eternally with God.

“Mama Igbuya lived long enough at 94 in a country where life expectancy is less than 60,” the cleric said.