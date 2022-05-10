Okowa urges military to motivate officers to fight insurgency

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has urged the military authorities to prioritise the welfare of officers and men of the armed forces to motivate them in the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the country.

Okowa made the call at the 2022 defence retreat with the theme “Shaping the armed forces of Nigeria for current and future security challenges’’ held in Asaba on Monday. He said the armed forces may possess sophisticated weapons but without motivated personnel, they would not achieve the desired result.

“As we try to evolve ways in tackling multifaceted security challenges in our nation, another matter requiring priority attention is the welfare of our soldiers at the frontlines.

“It is my considered view that we can have all the sophisticated weaponry and excellent logistics but without motivated and satisfied personnel all our efforts will come to nought.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we place a premium on their welfare so that they will discharge their duties with utmost pride and enthusiasm.

“In the same vein, honouring soldiers who died on the battlefront is the most powerful message we can send about serving our country sacrificially.

“It has the potential to ignite the fire of patriotism in our people and become an inspiration for many others to want to wear the uniform with pride and assurance,” he said.

Okowa lauded the chief of defence staff, Lucky Irabor (General), for his military accomplishments, describing him as “a great patriot who has made us proud in various ways through his faithful stewardship in the Nigerian Army’’.

The governor acknowledged and appreciated the unwavering support of the various services of the Nigerian Armed Forces towards the maintenance of peace and security in Delta State.

According to him, his administration has enjoyed peace for almost seven years now, which has enabled it to implement policies and programmes in entrepreneurship development, infrastructural renewal and education.

“We owe a world of gratitude to the armed forces, which in synergy with other security agencies, have worked to create the enabling environment for growth and development.

“This retreat is very imperative because it will always be expected of the armed forces to review their operational strategies, perceive trends, evaluate information, and consider strategy in view of emerging security threats.

“The current security challenges in the country are multifaceted, but I have no doubt in the capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces to overcome them.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces have continued to demonstrate uncommon patriotism, dedication, sacrifice, courage, and commitment toward ensuring a safe and secure nation for us all,” he stated.

Okowa urged the Nigerian military to intensify its civil-military relations to enhance information gathering from the communities and advised that “in addition to developing technologically-driven security architecture for the country, the armed forces should make it a priority to proactively engage and partner with our communities.

“In spite of the difficult circumstances in which they work, and the operational hazards associated with fighting insurgency, I dare say the armed forces have maintained a commendable civil-military relationship,” he said.

Speaking, the minister of defence, Bashir Magashi, said the retreat was necessary to review the operations of the military and tailor them to meet the country’s security challenges.

He said the Federal Government had invested heavily in military equipment, adding that there was still a lot to be done in spite of the successes recorded so far.

Welcoming guests, Irabor, the chief of defence staff, said the four-day brainstorming event by the top echelon of serving and retired military officers would help to reshape the military toward fighting future security challenges.