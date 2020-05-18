Okowa bars PDP members, political appointees from consulting ahead 2023 general elections

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Monday, said his administration had barred members of People Democratic Party (PDP), especially political appointees, from constituting consultation groups ahead 2023 general elections, describing their early politicking as hasty and premature.

While residents and businesses are groaning over the negative impacts of COVID–19 on socio-economic lives, politicians have been seen to be seriously busy with their political activities, including campaigns even when Okowa’s second tenure is just a year into its four- year term.

Governor Okowa in statement by his Senior Political Adviser, Funkekeme Solomon, and made available to BusinessDay, cautioned that such early consultations were capable of causing distraction in governance and polarisation among State Executive Council members and could undermine the unity of purpose of the Okowa administration.

It recalled that the governor had earlier cautioned members of government to exercise restraint in pursuing matters concerning 2023 now, but observed that some top government officials, particularly State Executive Council members, had continued to disregard the directive.

According to the statement, the government officials have been found accompanying their colleagues – top and contemporary – on the consultations in furtherance of their 2023 political ambitions.

It said that such actions, no doubt, were a distraction and totally unacceptable as they capable ofdividing members of the executive council.

It stressed that the governor had directed that members of government were forbidden from accompanying anyone with political ambitions for any consultations forthwith as punitive measures await anyone who defied the directive.

Okowa recalled that he had cautioned the political appointees when he noticed that they started campaigning barely nine months into his administration’s second term but now he has prohibited such political activities.