Okowa announces private burial for late father

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has announced that because of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the family has resolved to hold a private burial for their late patriarch, Arthur Okorie Okowa, sometime this month.

The governor also announced that a “celebration of life” would be held in honour of late Pa Okowa on August 21, subject to the slowing down of the pandemic.

The governor, in a statement he personally signed, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their condolences and show of love on the passing of his father. He thanked all those who came to condole with him and those who called or sent messages of condolences to him and his siblings.

“In view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, we have opted to hold a private burial ceremony sometime this month, while a Celebration of Life event will take place on August 21, 2021,” Okowa said.

“Hopefully, by then the current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic would have given way to a freer and more assured environment,” he stated.

Okowa described his late father as a “huge pillar of support” and that he would miss the old man’s wise counsel.

“On behalf of the Okowa family of Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area, I wish to thank all who have taken time to commiserate with us on the death of my beloved father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa.

“Ever since the news of his demise, our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of goodwill from a wide spectrum of political, business, religious leaders as well as the mass of Nigerians.

“My siblings and I are deeply grateful for the show of solidarity, which have, in no small measure, helped us to cope with Papa’s passing.

“Although he died at what may be considered a good old age, the death of someone so dear cannot but leave one with a sense of void.

“My late father was a strong pillar of support all through my political/public service career.

“I drew immeasurably from his fountain of knowledge and wisdom, and he was very passionate about the growth and development of our beloved Delta State.

“As a family, we will greatly miss his physical fellowship but we thank God that he lived a good and full life; he has etched his name in gold with his legacy of hard work, selfless service, discipline, godliness, love for others/community, and passion for positive, lasting change,” he said.