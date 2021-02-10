Akwa Ibom to benefit from World Bank’s $20m COVID-19 economic recovery stimulus programme

Akwa Ibom Government is to benefit from a $20 million World Bank COVID-19 Economic Recovery Stimulus Programme meant to improve the living conditions of the poor.

Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akan Okon who made this known in Uyo, the state capital while distributing equivalent to the implementing agencies said the programme would also boost income-generating activities in the state.

Commending the World Bank and the Federal Government for approving the programme for the state, Okon explained that Akwa Ibom was one of the States to have met the World Bank criteria to benefit from the fund.

“In the area of cash transfer to the poorest of the poor, we are using the existing social register that we have in the state and a lot of families who lost their source of income would be supported,” he said, adding that through the support which is being rendered throughout the 36 states, the economically vulnerable population will be able to come out of their present situation.

According to him, what the World Bank has done is to ensure that every state will be entitled to the sum of $20million. A lot of paperwork has been done by the State Government to meet the criteria of the World Bank, eh said.

“We are working with the timetable provided by the World Bank and is expected that by the end of March everything would have been put in place so that the people would begin to benefit from the programme.

In the area of Agriculture, the Commissioner stated that with the state blessed with fertile soil “where almost every crop can grow,” farming activities would witness a boost in the state.

He commended members of the State Steering Committee for their commitments in making sure that Akwa Ibom is among the few states eligible to benefit from the programme.

Receiving the items on behalf of the various platforms, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Glory Edet, lauded the State Government and the World Bank for providing the necessary working tools that would aid in the smooth delivery of the task ahead.

A high point of the event was the presentation of the equipment which included laptop computers, desktop computers, printers, office chairs/ tables, generators, photocopier, smart TV sets, among others to the various implementing platforms.

The implementing platforms in Akwa Ibom State are State CARES Coordinating Office (Ministry of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport), Akwa Ibom State Agency for Community and Social Development, FADAMA, State Cash Transfer Unit ( Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare).

Others include Akwa Ibom Road and Other Infrastructure Maintenance Agency (Ministry of Environment) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ( Ministry of Trade and Investment).

Akwa Ibom government in June 2020, inaugurated a committee to look into how the state can benefit from the World Bank-supported programme.