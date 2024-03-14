Okonjo-Iweala commissions Ama medical plant in Kaduna

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organization (WTO) on Thursday performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the second phase of AMA medical manufacturing plant which is set to boost the federal government’s drive in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and equipment locally.

Accompanying Okonjo-Iweala for the groundbreaking event was Ali Muhammad Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, among other dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima who was represented by one of his aides.

In her earlier brief speech, Okonjo-Iweala said: “The reason we are excited in this project is not only about producing for Nigeria, but also producing for Africans. So it’s about trade.”

She also recalled that the conception of the project began two years ago and was not just excited that it was taking off but hopeful that it would help turn the story of poor local manufacturing, especially in Nigeria’s health sector.

Founded in 2019, AMA Medical Manufacturing Limited (AMA-MED) is a pharmaceutical company based in Northern Nigeria, within the thriving Kaduna Industrial Layout.

With the vision to address the critical need for high-quality intravenous fluids, the company has been pioneering advancements in medical manufacturing since our inception.

In 2022, Nasir El-rufai, former Kaduna state governor, commissioned the first phase of the manufacturing facility of AMA Medical, a plant built to produce intravenous fluids.

Details soon…..