Oil theft: Again, army arrests 21 suspects, destroys 10 boats

The Nigerian Army has arrested 21 suspects, recovered 10 boats, five vehicles and motorcycles, as it continued its raid on illegal oil refineries in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia.

Thursday’s operation at Obuaku and Imo River Waterside in Ipu town is coming within one month of its crackdown on the illegal oil refinery in Obuaku and neighbouring Isimini Waterside.

The army had during the first two operations arrested about 20 suspects and recovered 16 boats.

Hassan Dada, general officer commanding (GOC), 82 Division, led the joint military exercise against oil bunkering in the state under ‘Operation Udoka’.

The troop destroyed several oil storage tanks, crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products during Thursday’s operation

The GOC, while addressing newsmen at the creek, lamented the negative impact of the activities of oil vandals on the country’s economy. He vowed not to give oil vandals and economic saboteurs any breeding ground in any state within the Division.

The GOC warned those involved in the illegal act to quit or wait for the bitter consequences of their actions. He said that suspects would be handed over to the appropriate agencies for prosecution.