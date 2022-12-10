Ohanaeze urged to promote, preserve Ndigbo cultural heritage

The president of the Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Sunday Ossai, has urged the pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo to promote and preserve the Igbo cultural heritage as the custodian of Igbo culture and tradition.

Ossai stated this during the recent end of year get-together of the Ndigbo from across the 57 Local Government Area in Lagos, held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to him, Nigerian leaders need to emulate experiences of countries that did not ignore the element of diversity to attain unity and build a better nation.

Lucian Obinna Chukwu, the deputy vice chancellor management services, University of Lagos, in a lecture on ‘Climate change’ stated that Nigeria needs a strategic plan to respond to the dynamics of climate change. According to him, most developed countries are making use of green energy and stressed that Nigeria needed cleaner energy like methanol in its green energy trajectory.

“As much as the country needs to harness existing natural resources, it remains sacrosanct to reduce carbon emissions. More than anything, we must deliver energy to our people. It is very sad not just in this country, but the whole of Sub Saharan African countries, we must therefore turn to innovation and technology,” Chukwu stated.

He stated further that an industry-wide collaboration was necessary for Nigeria to progress in the oil sector, with a deliberate focus on research and innovation. Accordingly, he stated that Africa must not abandon fossil fuel in a hurry, but should strive to deepen research and development of local technologies to maximize exploitation and benefits of oil and gas endowments.

“The country needs to achieve some independence in the design and production of technology for the oil industry, as well as alternative and renewable energy sources and off grid solar contraptions in anticipation of the global energy transitions,” Chukwu stated.

Ubochi C. Ubochi, chairman, planning committee of the event, stated that the sociocultural group is working to launch a model ‘Igbo Wealth Creation Center’, where uneducated boys learn to trade.

“The Igbo apprenticeship scheme ‘igba boi’ has become the most popular indigenous Nigerian economic institution, globally recognised as the world’s largest business incubator. The scheme has the full potential to do for the Nigerian economy what similar apprenticeship schemes have done in many parts of the world. The launch would help alleviate poverty,” Ubochi stated.