Ogun’s improved performance rating by BudgIT excites Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has applauded the feat attained by his Administration in the State, saying such accomplishments were possible through various policies embarked upon since the inception of the Government.

The reaction was given following the leading socio-economic and civic organisation, BudgIT Research, which adjudged Ogun State higher on the State of States’ Performance on Index A.

Among the 36 States of the Federation, Rivers State tops the list with 0.82, followed by Lagos State, 0.84 as Ogun State came third with 1.48.

The organization said on its website that “States that rank higher on Index A have comparatively limited dependence on federally- distributed revenue for their operations and thus have greater viability if they were to theoretically exist as an independent entity.”

It will also be recalled that a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), indicated that Ogun State is one of the least dependent on revenue from Federation Accounts.

Reacting to the BudgIT Research, Governor Abiodun pledged to formulate more policies and undertake more capital projects for the betterment of the people and the State, saying:

“Our administration has been able to grow the economic base of the State to an enviable position where it no longer needs to rely too much on Federal Allocations.”

