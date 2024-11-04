Abiodun hails NBS reports on revenue, says Ogun shows economic growth

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has hailed the reports of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which listed the State among the best in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the Country.

Speaking during the public unveiling and inauguration of the Olumo Courts service apartments and associated facilities in Abeokuta at the weekend, Governor Abiodun, quoting the NBS report, noted that Ogun State’s internally generated revenue has surpassed that of several states, showcasing its economic resilience and growth.

The governor said through various policies that his administration has been able to grow the economic base of the state to an enviable position where it no longer needs to rely too much on federal allocations.

“According to a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics, Ogun State generated more revenue than five states in one zone and six in another in 2023. We are among the few states that can thrive without federal support,” he stated.

He however described Olumo Courts, located in Ibara, Abeokuta, as a significant project aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Governor Abiodun acknowledged the criticism his administration faced regarding the urban regeneration efforts in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) of Ibara. He emphasized that the successful establishment of Olumo Courts, championed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has strengthened his administration’s resolve to transform urban areas throughout the state.

“We initiated the Urban Renewal of Abeokuta, starting in Ibara GRA, despite facing substantial criticism. The achievements of Olumo Courts reaffirm that we are on the right track,” he remarked.

Abiodun highlighted that initiatives like Olumo Courts, along with the construction of over 4,000 housing units in the past five years, have bolstered the state’s economy.

The governor praised former President Obasanjo as a remarkable figure whose vision has paved the way for projects like Olumo Courts, which features 36 luxury smart apartments equipped with modern amenities such as a swimming pool, tennis court, gym, and squash court. He called for Ogun State’s citizens to draw inspiration from this initiative.

Governor Abiodun noted that Olumo Courts will not only enhance the architectural landscape but also create job opportunities and attract investments, particularly from the diaspora. He explained that the project’s approval process took 17 months due to necessary redesigns to align with urban regeneration goals.

The governor reiterated his commitment to supporting projects that enhance the state’s economic foundation.

