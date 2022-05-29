Ogunpa traders send SOS to Olubadan as developer hints on demolition

Traders under the auspices of Ogunpa Labelabe Traders Association has sent a ‘Save Our Soul’ (SOS) message to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll over move to demolish over 200 shops at Ogunpa market by a developer.

In the SOS message signed by the Chairman of the association, Taiwo Adegunwa, the group expressed fear and anxiety and urged Kabiyesi’s intervention to avert bloodshed at the ancient Ogunpa Market.

The traders said, “One developer (names withheld) in conjunction with some unscrupulous elements in the market are bent on causing serious breach of peace in our market with the letter given to us by this developer that he would demolish over 200 of our shops on Monday, 30th May, 2022.”

Expressing fear and anxiety and calling for Olubadan’s intervention to “avert bloodshed”, the traders maintained that they would appreciate the stoppage of the developer’s action “in order not to turn Ibadan market to a theater of war”.

In the letter titled ‘Notice of Commencement of Construction Work in Phase One (1) of Ajumose Ogunpa International Market Ogunpa’ issued by the developer, he informed the traders of the preparedness to commence the construction work in respect of Phase 1 Motor Park of the above named International Market as contained in the market project drawings.

According to the letter addressed to the President of the association and signed by the company’s Chairman, K. Orotoye, it reads, “we request you to please vacate the place temporarily occupied by your members in the area under reference latest by Monday, 30th May 2022 as work would start there on Tuesday, 31st May, 2022.”

However, Olubadan called on the parties engaged in the dispute to ensure peace reigns in Ibadanland, noting that the involvement of the palace in the issue at hand should be honoured and respected.

Read also: 2023: Alao, guber aspirant, seeks unity in Oyo APC

The monarch urged all the parties to give peace a chance reiterating that a committee headed by Ekerin Olubadan designate, High Chief Hamidu Ajibade has been saddled with the responsibility of mediating among the parties involved.

Oba Balogun insisted that he would not condone anything that could lead to the breach of the peace and urged the traders and the developer to give peace a chance.

Meanwhile, Olubadan stressed that the role of research in the development of any nation cannot be overemphasized as he lauded the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) for its contributions to the growth and development of the country.

The monarch spoke at his Alarere residence during the visitation made to him by the top management staff of the Institute led by the Director-General, Folarin Gbadebo-Smith to felicitate Kabiyesi on his ascension of the throne. The visit was also used to introduce his successor, Taiye Simbine, a professor to the monarch.

A former Research Fellow at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Olubadan expressed elation at the progress made by the Institute said to have been in Ibadan for 50 years noting that the Centre where he had his services at ABU was tailored after NISER and that he had been in relationship with the Institute since that time.

The monarch recalled also that his chairmanship of the Senate Committee on National Planning while in the Senate between 1999 and 2003 gave him additional insight into the activities of the Institute and said, “I know much about your activities and how crucial you are to our growth and development as a nation. Just keep on doing the good job please”.

The DG in his remark expressed gratitude to God for the grace given Oba Balogun to ascend to the throne, saying, “we are proud to associate with your reign as the Olubadan of Ibadan Kingdom at this difficult time in the nation’s history. Never has Nigeria been in such need of the guidance of wise leaders much as yourself.

“NISER is a proud citizen of Ibadan, though a Federal Institution, Ibadan has been its home for over 50years. We hope and pray that we can rely on your protection for continued residence in Ibadan. We also pray that Ibadan under your reign will return to its former glory as the center of learning and scholarship in Nigeria.

“Kabiesi, as an individual, I am privileged to be an open honorary representative of the King of Thailand in Nigeria and in my many travels around the world, I have seen what difference forward looking traditional rulers can make in the lives of their subjects,” the DG added.

Giving a charge to Kabiyesi, he expressed the desire to seeing the building of the Oba Lekan Balogun (OLB) Institute of Technology, OLB Hospital for Pediatric Medicine, OLB Institute of Peace and Justice and OLB Center for Poverty Alleviation among others.

Announcing his insistence of paying the homage before his final exit from the NISER service, the DG prayed for Olubadan. He said, “I cannot wish you prosperity, you already have that in abundance, but I can wish you good health, a long and fruitful reign and that the people of Ibadan think of you fondly as a benevolent ruler and leader.

“That history records your reign as a period of unprecedented prosperity and development. That Ibadan under your reign will return to its former glory as the Center of learning and scholarship in Nigeria,” he prayed further.