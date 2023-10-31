Ogun trains local mechanics on conversion of fuel-consumed to CNG-enabled vehicles

..rolls out CNG buses for intra, intercity trips

Having considered sustainability plan centred on the conversion of fuel-consumed vehicles to the Compressed Natural Gas – CNG-powered ones, the Ogun State Government has begun knowledge transfer with the training of local mechanics on engineering solutions required for the conversion.

Recall that the State Government had earlier brought into the Country a team of engineers from India for the conversion of fuel-consumed vehicles to CNG-enabled ones in preparation of the introduction of CNG-enabled vehicles in the State as part of the e-mobility and gas mobility programme of Dapo Abiodun-led Government.

Similarly, the State Government had a technical agreement with Spiro on production and supply of electric motorcycles and three-wheelers as part of measures to make the transportation system in the State not only to be cheaper, but also be safer and more eco-friendly.

Consequently, the Ogun State Government has mandated the mechatronics engineers from India as well as the technical team from Spiro to train the local mechanics on the engineering solutions required for the conversion of fuel-consumed vehicles to CNG-enabled ones, as well as the production and servicing process of electric motorcycles and three-wheelers.

Speaking at the unveiling and presentation of the first set of CNG-powered buses for the intra and intercity trips in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Monday, Governor Dapo Abiodun said the launch of CNG-powered vehicles and the knowledge transfer to the local mechanics were unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.

“About a year ago, we strategically and proactively formulated our Ogun State Energy Transition Policy and what you are witnessing today is commencement of implementation, by deploying the use of CNG-fueled mass transit buses and our e-mobility for motorcycles and tricycles . These are better cheaper, cleaner and sustainable means of transportation in our dear State.

“This initiative clearly anticipated the deregulation of the downstream sector and fuel subsidy removal while deploying alternative means of running our public transportation with cost effectiveness and environmental friendliness.

“This became imperative considering the urgent need to create a cleaner environment and also to mitigate the effect of climate change which is real, caused by the use of fossil fuels (diesel and petrol).

“As your Governor , I am extremely delighted that we are able to commence the implementation of this laudable initiative, and I am bold enough to say that we have come tops again as the first State in the country to record this feat.

“This is yet another successful Public Private Partnership with Spiro, a company that has deployed successfully in other parts of the sub- region. They have trained our local mechanics who have been actively involved in the conversion engineering and we will be setting up conversion stations across the the three senatorial districts.

“This will allow us to commence the rapid conversion of commercial public mass transit buses and cars. Besides reducing the cost of transportation of goods and services to prices that are lower than before deregulation, this will furthermore and particularly provide training and job opportunities for our thousands technicians and mechanics”, he said.

Earlier, Akeem Lasisi, the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), who spoke on behalf of the entire workers in the State, noted that the introduction of CNG-powered buses was a welcome development as workers and commuters in the State would pay cheaper transport fares, thereby making lives easier to live.

Yemisi Abass, the Iyaloja General ( the Head of Market Women) in Ogun State, commended the Ogun State Government for the introduction of CNG-powered buses, saying the cheaper rates of transportation in and out the State would cut down prices of goods and services, reducing the cost of living and improving standards of living of the people.