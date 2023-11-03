Ogun to boost primary healthcare with clinical upgrade of 236 centres

Going by the proximity of primary healthcare centres to the people and communities, the Ogun State Government has said that there will be dedicated clinical and structural interventions in all the 236 centres located in all the political wards of the State.

The designed clinical and structural interventions meant to improve the primary healthcare delivery in the State, according to Governor Dapo Abiodun, will be undertaken in 2024 as part of ‪2024-2026‬ Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

Speaking at a townhall meeting held for the preparation of the 2024 Ogun State Budget, Governor Dapo Abiodun declared that Government would boost healthcare system and delivery, mainly primary healthcare which he said, is the closest to the people of the State.

The governor, who was represented by Noimot Salako-Oyedele, deputy governor, noted that though series of interventions had been done to all the strata of healthcare delivery, including primary, secondary and teaching hospitals in recent time, the primary healthcare centre being the closest medical facilities to the people and communities must be given utmost attention.

While reeling out the structural and clinical interventions made so far to improve healthcare delivery in the State, Governor Abiodun said the intention of his Administration in 2024 fiscal years is to “achieve our set target in the health sector of refurbishing 236 primary healthcare centres.”

He added, “Meanwhile, as part of our administration’s Social Welfare and Well-Being Pillar, we have renovated the Ajana Primary Health Care Centre.

“We renovated the Sabo Agura Primary Health Care Centre. We procured several pieces of equipment (e.g., a 275 KVA generating set, a suctioning machine, etc.) at OOUTH, Sagamu.

“We also renovated and made provision for medical, laboratory, and electrical equipment, including the electrification of the eye and dental clinic at State Hospital, Isara.”