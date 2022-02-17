Ogun partners FG on free business certificates for MSMEs

The Ogun State government in partnership with the Federal Government has commenced the distribution of free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) business certificates to over 6,500 successful Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) who applied through the Formalisation Track of the MSMEs Survival Fund.

Speaking during the symbolic presentation ceremony in Abeokuta to herald the distribution to beneficiaries drawn from 20 local government areas of the state, Governor Dapo Abiodun said his administration’s genuine commitment to providing economic support to MSMEs, especially the vulnerable made the state key into the Federal Government’s survival fund towards increasing productivity and output of micro enterprises.

Abiodun, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Tokunbo Talabi, noted that the state had embarked on the distribution of grants to artisans and business owners in recent times but found out that a lot of business owners could have benefitted but for lack of business registration saying “that is why we have put this together to facilitate your registration and create wealth for MSMEs especially those who cannot afford it”.

Read also: How SMEs in northern Nigeria are leveraging gas to grow their business

The governor assured small business owners and artisans that his administration would continue to leverage various economic reforms to create identity and provide platforms for branding and packaging that would make MSMEs’ products more accessible and acceptable in the world market.

He called on the beneficiaries to seize the opportunity to educate and encourage other business owners around them to key into the policy towards engendering inclusive growth.

Earlier, Kikelomo Longe, commissioner for industry, trade and investment, said the distribution of the free CAC certificates was significant to the agenda of the Abiodun-led administration, adding that “the Formalisation Support Scheme is an initiative geared towards supporting vulnerable MSMEs to register their business name formally, reduce the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and safeguard jobs”.

Longe assured that the over 6,500 certificates approved quota for Ogun State would be delivered to all the beneficiaries, saying the collection process continues until all selected entrepreneurs were attended to.

Also, Olukemi Famous-Cole, Ogun State Coordinator, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), examined that the Commission would ensure that the total approved quota for the State was produced.

Some beneficiaries, Olayinka Shittu of Ade Cube Catering and Rental Services, as well as Ademola Aina of Adewale Crown Gas Enterprise lauded the federal and state governments for the free CAC certificates, calling for the programme to be extended to other entrepreneurs who were yet to benefit.