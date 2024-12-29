Ogun partners Chinese firm on cotton, rice production, processing 

…as the firm invests N1bn in access roads, CSR, others

Committed to enhancing food production, creating more employment opportunities and improving raw materials supply to various industries in the Country, Ogun State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lee Group Subsidiaries, Sun Crop Agriculture Limited and Sun Giant Limited, indicating a public-private partnership in agriculture and agribusiness.

The signed MOU, according to an official statement obtained by BusinessDay, is aimed at promoting rice and cotton cultivation as well as processing at Eggua in Yewa North Local Government Area and at Iwoye in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the State with a viewing to serving the domestic consumption, the industrial use and exports.

Speaking during the MoU signing, Bolu Owotomo, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, noted that the MOU involved the allocation of 50 hectares of land in Eggua to Sun Giant Limited for rice cultivation and another 50 hectares of land allocation for cotton cultivation to Sun Crop Agriculture Limited under a pilot scheme meant to test run the suitability of the land and sustainability of the partnership.

Owotomo said that the MOU aligns with Governor Dapo Abiodun’s objectives to make the State a hub for agro-based industrialists, thereby enhancing the State’s food system and ensuring food security.

According to him, the companies will provide infrastructure worth N1 billion, including access roads and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, which will benefit the host communities.

Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, facilitator of the MOU and a member representing Yewa North and Imeko Afon Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, thanked the State’s agricultural team and Governor Dapo Abiodun for making the MOU a reality, noting that the project signifies the State’s commitment to industrial development.

Gboyega Nasir Isiaka however said the project would begin in February 2025 with a pilot scheme to expand as the investment progresses.

Liu Fei, Deputy General Manager of Lee Group and Umar Mohammed Maja, Director of Agriculture, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, appreciated the State Government for encouraging investors to establish businesses, assuring that the projects would have a positive impact and foster economic growth of the State.

