Ogun, Lagos can survive without federal interventions, allocations – Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said that only Ogun and Lagos States have capacity and economic viability to survive if there are no Federal Government’s interventions or Federal Government’s monthly allocations from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Governor Dapo, who reeled out achievements recorded so far by his Administration in Ogun State on improved internally-generated revenue, infrastructure, transportation, health, education and agriculture, boasted that more feats would be recorded in the new year.

He said, “Today, we are the fastest-growing economy in this Country, we are the State with the most improved IGR, we are one of the two most resilient States in Nigeria, meaning that, we and one other State, Lagos State, are only two States that can survive, God forbids, if there is no Federal intervention.”

Speaking after the Crossover Church Service held at the Cathedral Church of St Peters, Ake, Abeokuta in the early hours of Wednesday, the governor declared that the moribund Olokola Deep Seaport located in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the State, would be revisited as the project would be launched in either January or February, 2025.

While talking about the launch of the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport, Kajola Dry Port as well as the plan to connect Lagos red and blue railway lines to Kajola and Agbara rail tracks, Governor Abiodun said that the launch of Olokola Deep Seaport would be final mark of transportation masterplan being undertaken in the State.

“Sometime in January or February, 2025, we will be announcing the Olokola Deep Seaport, that will be the final tick in transportation masterplan”, he added.

Governor Abiodun, however promised that his Administration would continue to foster an economy that promotes growth, equity, and resilience through sustainable development plans.

The governor also admonished the people of the State to set aside their differences and continue to coexist with one another for the peace and development of the State and the Country at large.

He said: “As we journey together in 2025, let us continue to come together as one, with a renewed sense of purpose, regardless of our differences, and work towards the betterment of our beloved State.

“This New Year is an opportunity for us to reflect and remind ourselves of our responsibilities to each other as we are determined to start anew in the New Year.

“I wish to enjoin you that as we step into this New Year, let us do so with renewed hope, determination, and more focus. Let us strive to make Ogun State a beacon of progress, development, and prosperity.”

