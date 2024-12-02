Ogun, JTB unveil 2025 road tax stickers to curb multiple taxation

As part of measures to reduce multiple taxation and improve ease of doing business in the State, the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) in partnership with the Joint Tax Board (JTB) has unveiled 2025 Single Interstate Road Tax Stickers (SIRTS).

The introduction of the Single Interstate Road Tax Stickers by Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) and the Joint Tax Board, an Agency of Government that comprises Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), 36 States and Abuja Boards of Internal Revenue Service, was undertaken to harmonise road taxes being paid by the commercial drivers who ply interstate roads.

Speaking at the launch of SIRTS in Abeokuta, Olugbenga Olaleye, Chairman, the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS), declared that the introduction of SIRTS would boost ease of doing business for the business owners and the motorists within and outside the State as SIRTS was initiated to eradicate multiple taxes.

Olaleye, who was represented by Oluyomi Dawodu, OGIRS Director of Other Taxes, noted that SIRTS was the best approach to address issues of multiple taxes through issuance of stickers as well as to ensure motorists have smooth operations within and outside the State.

Dawodu said many States across the Country had adopted SIRTS, stressing that the initiative was also to reduce challenges motorists and companies faced in getting legal papers and permits to operate within and outside the State.

While appreciating the co-operation of vendors working with Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) on the sales and management SIRTS, Dawodu explained that Single Interstate Road Tax Stickers (SIRTS) would not only harmonise multiple taxes, but would also help in revenue generation for the State.

Ajewole Blessing, one of the registered SIRTS vendors, who claimed to have joined Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) as a vendor in 2023, said “the major purpose for today’s meeting and launch of SIRTS was to eradicate multiple taxation.

“For us to eradicate the delay on the roads, SIRTS was introduced and to some extent, we have been able to reduce the pains of drivers on the road, and with this sticker you’ll be able to move free of charge without any delay so, this are part of the gain we’ve been able to record since the inception of this project.”

Adesina Olalekan, another vendor, said SIRTS was launched for motorists (commercial drivers) “to enable them to move from one State to the other without being disturbed by any State officers. It has harmonised all taxes that have to be paid for road usage, whether within the State or outside the State.

