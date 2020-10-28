Ogun governor congratulates Muslims on Eid-el Maolud

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, on this year’s Eid-el Maolud commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, urged all citizens to rededicate themselves to the teachings and exemplary life of the Holy Prophet.

He also urged Muslim faithful to continue to observe social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols, notwithstanding the flattening of the coronavirus curve in the State.

The governor reminded the public that the Holy Prophet stood for peace and unity during his lifetime, hence, he urged Nigerian youths to remain law-abiding and resist the temptation to be used as tools of wanton destruction.

While wishing Nigerians a happy celebration, Abiodun further appealed to all and sundry to use this special occasion to pray fervently for the peaceful co-existence, stability and security of the nation.