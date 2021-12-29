Ogun Governor, Abiodun, may sign 2022 budget this week

Barring any delay from the Ogun State House of Assembly, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, will sign into law the 2022 budget before the end of 2021.

Abiodun had on November 30, 2021, presented a budget proposal of N350.74billion before the House.

The Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo had promised that the House would give the fiscal proposal a speedy passage, with the aim of ensuring work continues on the infrastructural projects across the state.

Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state have since commenced their budget defence in the Assembly.

According to a source within the state government, Governor Abiodun was waiting anxiously for the 2022 budget to be passed by the OGHA, so that he can sign it into law before 2021 runs out.

The source explained that the governor had planned to sign the budget within the year so that its operations can commence on January 1, 2022.

The source further hinted that the governor’s signing of the budget may coincide with that of President Buhari who also wants the budget of the country to be in effect on January 1.