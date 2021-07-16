Ogun generates N5bn from sales of land, housing units

Despite the negative effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on global economy, including Nigeria, two Ogun state-owned agencies, have generated almost N5 billion on the sales of land and housing units in the last six months.

BusinessDay reports that the Ogun State Bureau of Lands and Survey (BLS) and the Ogun State Housing Corporation (OGSHC) made sums of N3.760 billion and N1.197 billion on the sales of government’s land and housing units, respectively, between the months of January and June 2021.

Speaking in Abeokuta on Thursday during the 2021 Budget Performance Oversight Session, Damilola Soneye, chairman, Ogun State House of Assembly’s Committee on Lands and Housing, lauded the two state -owned agencies for their achievements despite economic downturn occasioned by COVID-19 Pandemic.

Soneye in company of his colleague lawmakers, appreciated the efforts of the corporation in addressing housing deficits among low-income earners in the state, charging the two agencies to further improve on their performances before the end of the year.

Read also: Housing: Gov. Abiodun inaugurates 130 houses in Ogun

Earlier, Aina Salami, special adviser/director-general of Bureau of Lands and Survey, stated that the revenue was generated from surveying, planning, building, inspection, administration fees, among others, adding that the agency’s achievements were due to the actualisation of the initiative and policies of Governor Dapo Abiodun led-administration in alleviating poverty.

Also, Wale Ojo, general manager of Ogun State Housing Corporation, said the corporation had provided and is still providing affordable housing for the people with various residential building projects in Abeokuta, Ogun Central; Ijebu Ode in Ogun East and Sango-Ota in Ogun West.