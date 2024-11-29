Ogun digitises advert permits to boost revenue, fights counterfeiting

As part of measures to fight illegal activities of counterfeiters and block the perceived revenue leakages, thereby increasing the earnings into the State’s coffers, the Ogun State Signage and Advertising Agency has digitised Mobile c launched for the year 2025.

The revenue-generating Agency of Ogun State Government also placed a fine of N5 million on all fake and counterfeited mobile advert permit stickers with a view to confiscating all vehicles branded in fake mobile advert permits plying the State’s roads.

Speaking at the launch of 2025 Mobile Advert Permit in Abeokuta, Fola Onifade, the General Manager, Ogun State Signage and Advertising Agency, said that the innovation became a necessity to avert the proliferation of vehicle permits and prevent counterfeiting.

He also pointed out that the emergence of e-stickers would greatly reduce the incidence of counterfeiting and other activities to sabotage the Government’s effort, explaining mechanism had been on ground to identify and punish the offenders.

“From the vision of His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, we migrated from the normal sticker to the e-sticker, which has been done in Lagos and I think Oyo State, so these stickers and the emergence of the e-stickers have greatly reduced the incidents of counterfeit and other activities of counterfeiters.

“We are now able to reduce the incidents of fake stickers and where fake stickers occur we can identify and deal with it immediately.

“Another incident that we can overcome is the incident of getting stickers from other States bringing stickers from other States to come and market here. So for States that charge within our range, we will allow the stickers to grow, but for those who don’t share our vision we don’t allow them, there will not be any form of co-operation with them”, he said.

